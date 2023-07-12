Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 587 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $430.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

