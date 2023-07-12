Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 121,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 932,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 158,589 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

