The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $315.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

