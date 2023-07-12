The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.26. The stock has a market cap of $315.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

