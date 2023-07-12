The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $261.38 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

