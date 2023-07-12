The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 5,000 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.