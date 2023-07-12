The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $361,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,790. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.