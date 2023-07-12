The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

TRV opened at $172.28 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

