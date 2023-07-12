Timothy Trenary Sells 4,586 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 4,586 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $16,142.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Timothy Trenary sold 2,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $9,612.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Timothy Trenary sold 17,402 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $61,951.12.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Trenary sold 3,053 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $11,235.04.

On Friday, June 30th, Timothy Trenary sold 11,326 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $40,547.08.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $28,617.60.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Trenary sold 3,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $13,642.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $22,123.53.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $101.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.82. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 108,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

