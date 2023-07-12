Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 2,558 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
