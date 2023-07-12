TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $2.20. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 6,710 shares trading hands.
TOR Minerals International Stock Up 10.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.
About TOR Minerals International
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
