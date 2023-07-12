TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $23.65 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

