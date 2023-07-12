UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,824,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,329,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,690,000 after buying an additional 90,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

