UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Buys $15,001.20 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 926 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,001.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,303.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after acquiring an additional 154,819 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 43.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 726,254 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 108.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,260 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

