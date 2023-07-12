Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.63

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.63 and traded as low as $65.00. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 11,435,920 shares.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.