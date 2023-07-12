Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $233.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.