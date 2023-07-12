Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

