VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 45,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $805,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 131,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 79,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.