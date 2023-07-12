Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.54. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 9,778 shares trading hands.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 7.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.53.
Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.