Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.54. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 9,778 shares trading hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.