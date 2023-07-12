Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Xylem worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

