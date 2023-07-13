2,073 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $118.93 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
