47,507 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ferrari by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,137,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its position in Ferrari by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after purchasing an additional 230,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.20.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $322.70 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $327.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

