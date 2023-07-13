612 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,907,936.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,907,936.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,462 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.48 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

