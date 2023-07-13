7,702 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 402.5% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 213.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

