AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $372.82 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.36.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

