AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,310 shares of company stock worth $39,962,161. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $889.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $823.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.90. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $899.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.53.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

