Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 124,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 15,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

