Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5 %

GOOGL opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

