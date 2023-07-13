Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

