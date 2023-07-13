Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100,066 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 15.3% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

