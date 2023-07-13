Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.69

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and traded as low as $17.21. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 343 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on APELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

