Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

AMZN stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

