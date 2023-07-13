Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.3% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 160,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 42.5% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 169,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 311.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

