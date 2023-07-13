Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 15,970 shares trading hands.
Amerityre Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
Amerityre Company Profile
Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.
