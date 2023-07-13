APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

APA Stock Up 0.6 %

APA stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.