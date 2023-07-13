Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Aritzia in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

