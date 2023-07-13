Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aritzia in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.