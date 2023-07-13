Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aritzia in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Aritzia Trading Down 24.1 %

ATZAF opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

