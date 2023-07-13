Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. TD Securities cut shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Aritzia in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. Aritzia has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $41.10.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.