Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.77

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $13.72. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 25,615 shares trading hands.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

