Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.77

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $13.72. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 25,615 shares trading hands.
Asahi Kasei Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter.
About Asahi Kasei
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Kasei
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.