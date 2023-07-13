Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 926 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.61 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.