Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 33,039 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 472,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.79.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DISH. Citigroup downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

