Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 120 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Royal Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.