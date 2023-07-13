Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 142 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $331.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $181.30 and a twelve month high of $337.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.34.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

