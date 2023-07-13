Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 267 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,009,000 after buying an additional 2,218,223 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 958.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

