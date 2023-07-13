Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 434 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $118.28. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $134.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

