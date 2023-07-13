Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,352 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

