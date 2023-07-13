Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,918 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Pinterest worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,748,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 719.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after buying an additional 3,001,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,088 shares of company stock worth $14,290,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

