Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,257 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $166.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

