Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,506 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Five Below by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,356,000 after buying an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 1.4 %

FIVE opened at $200.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.